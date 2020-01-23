Related Program: 
Author Kiley Reid Casts A Sharp Eye On Race And Privilege In Her Novel “Such a Fun Age”

  • Author Kiley Reid is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and now lives in Philadelphia.
A lost millennial, an Instagram celebrity, an overgrown man-child, and a precocious toddler run headlong into issues of race, class and human folly are all themes in the new novel “Such a Fun Age.”

On this this edition of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with author Kiley Reid about her debut novel. 

Reid draws insightful and nuanced character studies and while the novel is about race and privilege, it also delves into human nature, good intentions, bad behavior and our glaring blind spots.

Reid is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and now lives in Philadelphia. She will be reading at Prairie Lights Books and Café in Iowa City on Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. 

Kiley Reid, author

