Aurora, Ill., Officials Say Police Apprehend Shooter

Updated at 4:42 p.m. ET
City of Aurora, Ill., officials says a suspect has been apprehended in a shooting at a manufacturing company on Friday afternoon.
Aurora police say the shooter no longer poses a threat.
Active Shooter Incident has been secured. Shooter is no longer a threat to the area. Continued police presence will remain as investigation continues. Parents please contact your local school districts for dismissal plan https://t.co/P4y7X7K4og— Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019
"We are told that multiple people have been struck by gunfire," a spokesman for the Kane County State Attorney's Office wrote in an email to The Washington Post.
The city, a suburb of Chicago, sent out a tweet at 3:23 p.m., alerting the public that police were responding to an active shooter situation near the streets of Highland and Archer.
ALERT: There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer. Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon.— City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019
Minutes later, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed they were also on the scene.
"@ATF_Chicago is responding to a reported active shooter situation at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Ill.," officials said in a tweet.
BREAKING: @ATF_Chicago is responding to a reported active shooter situation at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Ill. pic.twitter.com/WI2vTZCkzq— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) February 15, 2019
This is a developing story and will be updated.