Modern medicine helps us live longer, but what about the quality of those extra years? In her new book "The Art of Dying Well: A Practical Guide to a Good End of Life," bestselling author Katy Butler writes about how to live, age, and die with meaning.

"Dying well is a process. It's not an act," she says. "The point I'm trying to make here is that this is not a process to start when you're making a panicked call to 911 at the end of life."

"Living well naturally segues into dying well."

During this hour of River to River, Butler talks with host Ben Kieffer about medical overtreatment, end of life plans, and why it's important to personalize spaces like hospital rooms.