River to River

Analyzing Impeachment And The Latest Democratic Debate

By , & 6 minutes ago
  • Drake University Professor Dennis Goldford breaks down both the impeachment against president Donald Trump and the Democratic debate Thursday evening during this episode of "River to River."
    Gage Skidmore / Flickr

The last week in national politics has been marked by the third impeachment of a U.S. president in history, and the latest debate between Democratic presidential candidates. During this episode of River to River, Drake University Political Science Professor Dennis Goldford weighs in on both of those topics. 

During this River to River podcast, we also hear from AP Correspondent Ryan Foley about the University of Iowa's Utilities Management deal, which spans 50 years and represents the largest public/private partnership in Iowa history. 

Later onCEO and president of The Family Leader Bob Vander Plaats reacts to an evangelical magazine's call for the removal of President Trump, and we hear a reflection on the death of Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry.

Finally, host Ben Kieffer talks with Steppin Field, a Waterloo man who saved three children from a burning duplex where he lived.  

Guests:

  • Dennis Goldford, Drake University professor of political science
  • Ryan Foley, AP correspondent
  • Steppin Field, Waterloo rescuer 
  • Bob Vander Plaats, CEO and president of The Family Leader
