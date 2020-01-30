Related Program: 
River to River

Amy Klobuchar Says There Will Be No Iowa Caucus Alliance With Joe Biden

  • Amy Klobuchar is an attorney and U.S. Senator from Minnesota.
River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. 

With the Iowa caucuses just days away, Kieffer and Klobuchar discussed campaigning, impeachment, her polling numbers among black voters, climate change, foreign policy, and immigration. 

Later in the conversation, Klobuchar answers questions submitted by our audience.

Editor’s note: Due to the Senate impeachment trial, this interview aired during Talk of Iowa as River to River was preempted.

