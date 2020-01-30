Amy Klobuchar Says There Will Be No Iowa Caucus Alliance With Joe Biden

Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks with host Ben Kieffer about the impeachment trial, her plan for health care reform, and she answers questions submitted by IPR's audience.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.

With the Iowa caucuses just days away, Kieffer and Klobuchar discussed campaigning, impeachment, her polling numbers among black voters, climate change, foreign policy, and immigration.

Later in the conversation, Klobuchar answers questions submitted by our audience.

Editor’s note: Due to the Senate impeachment trial, this interview aired during Talk of Iowa as River to River was preempted.