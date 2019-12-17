Ames Power Plant To Resume Waste-To-Energy Production Soon

By 44 minutes ago
  • Scaffolding inside the Ames power plant ran up the 7 stories of the building as new tubes were installed.
    Scaffolding inside the Ames power plant ran up the 7 stories of the building as new tubes were installed.
    courtesy City of Ames

Usually the city of Ames generates between 40 and 45 percent of its electricity from what’s called “refused derived fuel.” Or, more simply, it generates power from trash.

But that system has been largely off line in recent weeks as upgrades to the boiler have been delayed. Garbage is being diverted to the Boone County Landfill (Story County doesn’t have one), but the waste-to-energy process is slated to be back to normal next week.

Don Kom, director of electric services for Ames, says trash has changed during the 40-plus years the system has been in use.

“Garbage has changed so much over the years that there are more plastics and by burning plastics it creates a … it’s a different type of fuel,” Kom said. “It actually has more BTU content, but it burns differently in the power plant.”

For that reason, the new tubes that are being installed have a laser-applied nickel-chromium alloy coating, which will give them a longer lifespan. But Kom says each step in the process took a little longer than anticipated.

Originally, Kom says the expectation was that a second boiler would continue to produce energy while the first one underwent the upgrades. But the second one developed similar tube problems and had to be shut down. (It will get the upgrades in 2020.)

The upgraded unit passed several tests this week and Kom says things are now on track for resuming waste-to-energy production soon.

“By the 23rd (of December) we should have it online, tied into the grid, and then we’ll start introducing refuse-derived fuel into the fuel mix,” he said.

Kom says Ames was an early-adopter of the technology and is the only Iowa city producing electricity from garbage. But other plants do the same in Minnesota, Florida and other places. 

Tags: 
Energy
news

Related Content

Madison County Considers Moratorium On New Wind Turbines In Response to Health Concerns

By Sep 10, 2019
wind turbine
Michael Leland/IPR

At least two dozen people expressed concerns to the Madison County Board of Supervisors Tuesday about an ordinance that would halt the construction of wind turbines for at least two years.

 

The proposed ordinance has come in response to concerns about potential health impacts from the turbines from the county board of health.

 

The board has recommended that turbines be built at least a mile and a half from houses.

 

As Wind Energy Thrives, So Does Its Waste Problem

By Christina Stella Sep 6, 2019

Over the last two years, Rob Van Vleet has been slowly scrapping the last vestiges of Kimball, Nebraska’s first wind farm. The wind turbines are made to be sturdy, he said, but they don’t last forever — about 20 years.

Reynolds Declines Taking Position On Wind Turbine Health Effects

By Aug 13, 2019
kim reynolds
Katarina Sostaric / IPR

One day after she promoted wind energy at the Iowa State Fair, Gov. Kim Reynolds again declined to say whether she thinks wind turbines cause health issues.

There is no scientific consensus that wind turbines have direct negative health effects, but residents living near existing or proposed wind farms have raised concerns.