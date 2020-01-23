Amendment Requiring Supermajority To Raise Income Taxes Advances In Statehouse

  Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, listens to testimony at a subcommittee considering a constitutional amendment raising the threshold for passing an income tax increase.
    Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, listens to testimony at a subcommittee considering a constitutional amendment raising the threshold for passing an income tax increase.
A proposal advancing in the Iowa Legislature would amend the state constitution to make it more difficult for lawmakers to raise income taxes. The amendment would require any income tax increase to be approved by a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate.

At a subcommittee hearing Thursday, Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, said the amendment (SJR 22) should go before voters to give them more input on state tax policy.

“Basically what we’re doing as legislators is we’re saying to Iowans, ‘Do you think the bar should be set higher when we increase your taxes?’” Carlin said. “We’re going to let you vote on it instead of letting the politicians decide that issue.”

Carlin said Iowa’s income tax rate puts the state at an economic disadvantage with neighboring South Dakota, which is one of seven states with no income tax.

“In our part of the state we have seen so many jobs drive across the river and take all their tax revenue with them because we don’t have any competitive footing on taxes with South Dakota,” Carlin said.

Opponents at the hearing said the amendment would tie lawmakers’ hands if they tried to re-balance revenue from different tax sources in the future.

The amendment would not apply to sales taxes, property taxes or income tax decreases. Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, said that would incentivize the legislature to rely more on property and sales taxes which are proportionally more expensive for low-income residents and less on income taxes which are more progressive.

“If we want to put fairness back into the tax code, this piece of legislation would protect the wealthiest individuals in our state from paying their fair share,” Dotzler said.

The amendment passed out of subcommittee on a 2-1 vote and now moves on to the Senate Ways and Means Committee. It would have to pass in the legislature in two consecutive years before going to a statewide vote.

Republican Senators Want Iowa Constitution To Say It Does Not Protect Abortion Rights

This post was updated Thursday, Jan. 23 at 11:38 a.m. 

The Iowa Constitution would be amended to say it does not protect abortion rights under a proposal advanced Thursday by Republicans on the Senate State Government Committee. 

Democrats voted against the proposal. It is now up to Republican leaders to decide if the measure will get a vote by the full Iowa Senate. 

Iowa GOP Lawmaker Proposes Keeping Preexisting Condition Protections If ACA Struck Down

A Republican state lawmaker is proposing a bill that would retain a popular provision of the Affordable Care Act in Iowa if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the whole federal health care law.

Proposal Would Allow County Attorneys To Gain More Gun Rights

A bill that would allow county attorneys and assistant county attorneys to apply for professional weapon permits is taking a step forward in the Iowa Legislature. With a professional permit they would have the same authority as security guards and private investigators to carry a gun in most places where firearms are banned.

Iowa Lawmakers Advance Vaping Restrictions

Iowa lawmakers advanced a proposal Tuesday to ban vaping in restaurants, bars, and other public places where smoking is prohibited.

Amy McCoy is a lobbyist for the Iowa Department of Public Health, which proposed adding vaping to the state’s Smokefree Air Act.

“We’re still very concerned about what this means for the individuals who are exposed to the vapors,” McCoy said. “We would like to see more science happen on that before we see children and elderly and others who are immune compromised exposed. So this was put forward in an effort to protect public health.”