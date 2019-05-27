Advocates Hope More Kids Take Advantage Of Summer Meals

By 1 minute ago
  • Summer meals are available to kids across the state at local meal sites. But program organizers say many kids still go hungry when they're not in school.
    Summer meals are available to kids across the state at local meal sites. But program organizers say many kids still go hungry when they're not in school.
    Jason Hsu/flickr creative commons / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/

While the school year is winding down, food insecure kids who normally rely on school lunches do have some options. There will be hundreds of meal sites across Iowa this summer where children can go to eat at no charge.

The Iowa Department of Education's Stephanie Dross is overseeing state's summer meal program. She says there are no requirements to qualify and any kid can eat for free.

“We know that there is a wide variety of reasons many reasons why children need access to healthy meals. Food insecurity and having limited food access is one of them. But we also might have children who might have limited skills in food production. They might have two very active working parents,” Dross said.

Dross says meal site sponsors strive to meet kids where they are, by bringing their operations to the schools, playgrounds, community centers and pools where kids spend their time in the summer.

“And so we have more and more sponsors trying to go out into the community, right where the kids are in their home environment. So we’re seeing apartment complexes, trailer parks," Dross said. "We also have some sponsors that actually have a renovated school bus or a food truck.”

According to Dross, some 195,000 Iowa kids are eligible for free and reduced lunch, some 40 percent of the state's total K12 enrollment. In some Iowa districts, 3 out of 4 students qualify for the low income meal program, and in some individual schools with the greatest need, 9 out of 10 students are at risk of going hungry. 

Despite the need, according to the DOE just 10 to 15 percent of kids who qualify for free and reduced lunch take advantage of the summer program. Dross is hoping the effort will reach more children this year.

Families can get more information by texting FOOD or COMIDA to 877877 or by searching for nearby meal sites on the USDA's Summer Food Rocks website.

Tags: 
news
food insecurity
poverty
child development
Education
Iowa Politics

Related Content

Cross-Country Rail Trail Would Roll Through Iowa

By 14 hours ago
Cyclists ride across the High Trestle Trail bridge near Madrid, Iowa.
Phil Roeder / Flickr

A plan to create a nationwide trail network for hiking and cycling includes a winding route through Iowa, from Davenport to Council Bluffs. The Great American Rail Trail was mapped out by the non-profit Rail Trail Conservancy and builds off of the state’s existing trail network.

Iowa Governor Signs Two-Decade Extension Of School Sales Tax Into Law

By May 24, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Friday that extends a statewide sales tax for school infrastructure improvements.

Following Record River Levels, Should Davenport Build A Flood Wall?

By May 24, 2019
Kate Payne/IPR

The floodwaters have largely receded in Davenport, weeks after the Mississippi River crested at its highest level on record and flooded parts of downtown. The city is known for its progressive approach to flooding, giving the river more room to ebb and flow while other communities build walls. But the recent flooding is testing this philosophy of resilience.

Rural Food Deserts Grow With Closing of Jesup's Only Grocery Store

By , & Apr 19, 2019
TeroVesalainen/Pixabay

The city of Jesup's only grocery store is set to close next month, leaving more than 2,700 people without a primary resource for fresh food in their community. 

Iowa Food Pantries Increasing Mobile Stops, Services

By Feb 11, 2019
courtesy DMARC

Beginning this week, agencies that help get food to hungry Iowans are expanding their services.

The Des Moines area’s DMARC Mobile Food Pantry will add four more stops to its schedule, which will provide a healthy, three-day supply of food to some people who haven’t been able to get it from other food pantry locations.

Luke Elzinga, DMARC’s communications manager, says the additional stops mean the mobile pantry will reach more of the people the agency knows are in need.

Advocates Hope New Center In Keokuk Will Help Address Growing Childcare Shortage

By Apr 22, 2019
Andrew Seaman via flickr creative commons / https://www.flickr.com/photos/inthe-arena/24289742612/

A new childcare center opening in Keokuk this week will eventually offer space to 110 children. Advocates say the program is a needed step in addressing what they call a chronic shortage