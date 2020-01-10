Advice For Pruning Oak Trees

ISU Extension Horticulture Specialist Richard Jauron and ISU Horticulture Professor and Chair Jeff Iles discuss the best ways to prune oak trees.

The ideal window of time to safely prune oak trees is around the corner.

On this 'Horticulture Day' edition of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Richard Jauron and ISU Horticulture Professor and Chair Jeff Iles give advice on properly trimming and pruning oak trees.

They say the winter monthes before the growing season are best so that insects, fungus and disease are less likely to intrude into any open wounds present on a tree. They also advise pruning on an annual basis to avoid an accumulation of problems.

Later on, the two plant and tree experts offer specific tips to listeners calling and emailing across Iowa.

