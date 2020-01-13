"Adore Us! Line" Parodies 2020 Democratic Candidates And "A Chorus Line"

Robert John Ford walks through his new show that blends the songs of the classic musical "A Chorus Line" with the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

From the creator of "Caucus: The Musical," a new song-by song parody of "A Chorus Line" showcases the 2020 democratic candidates auditioning for Iowa voters.

Composer, Playwright, and Producer Robert John Ford joins this edition of Talk of Iowa to discuss the opening of his musical, "Adore Us! Line."

The show premieres Jan 24 at the Stoner Theater in Des Moines with the Iowa Stage Theatre Company.

Ford says the play takes place in October of 2019 when over 20 candidates were competing. Each of the major candidates, such as former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, sing and dance a song. Ford says the show is primarily a character study of the politicians' strengths, weaknesses and flaws.

"I really wanted to tell the story that we may not be getting in the daily news coverage about each of these characters," he says.

“Adore Us! Line” will run through Feb 2 at the Stoner Theater.

GUEST: