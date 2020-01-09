Related Program: 
River to River

Is This Above Average?

  • IPR Producer Matt Alvarez asked for your advice to prepare for his first Iowa winter. Today, he's confused.
    Katelyn Harrop / IPR

Dear Experienced Iowans, 

What gives with the balmy weather? I’m writing to you from Iowa City, and there is no snow to be found.

I guess you can say I am fortunate. So far this winter has greeted me with unexpected sunny days, unseasonably warm temperatures and a Christmas so mild it truly reminded me of Texas.

Seriously, what was up with that day? I wore shorts and went for a run. 

Yes, we’ve had our share of overcast days and snow. I even fell off my bike when I lost control going over a small patch of ice, but I got back up haven’t fallen since. It makes me confident that I can take anything this state will throw at me.

My colleague says they wants me to experience just one day of -40 degree temperatures, walk a mile in their shoes, feel their pain from winters past. I can’t say I blame them. A part of me really wants the day to come.

My winter coach had so many lessons and excursions planned for the next few months that it had me clinging to my phone and checking my weather app. I was on the look out for the next cold front that would blanket my neighborhood in snow or a fresh coat of ice. Dare I say that I was starting to get excited?

In my first few letters, I sent out a cry for help, and you gave me great advice. I prepared for what I expected to be my first real winter and got new tires, mittens, a heavy winter coat, snow goggles for my bike ride into work, headgear, Vitamin D, thermals, yak tracks and snow boots. I was ready to brag to my friends and family in Texas about what I’d overcome this year in Iowa.

The forecast for next week looks both promising and terrifying. I may regret that I penned this letter, and we’ll see if I truly get what I wished for. Even if it isn’t that cold, I do think I’m becoming a true Iowan. I’m definitely spending a lot of time obsessing about the weather right now.

Warmly,
Matt Alvarez   

Related Content

We're Going To Get You Through This Winter Matt!

By Nov 24, 2019
Ben Kieffer / IPR

Dear Matt,

I’m sure I can speak for both myself and all the IPR fans who weighed in to offer advice in saying that we’re glad you made it through your first blast of winter. I can see you’re doing some valuable reflection in preparation for the next polar pulse…

When the temps dip to zero, and you wear the balaclava, it’s true that the exposed skin around your eyes is an issue. My bad.  I failed to mention that part.  

About That Cold Snap... It Broke Me

By Nov 19, 2019
Ben Kieffer / IPR

Dear Experienced Iowans,

What in the hell is going on here?

The high temp today is 50 degrees warmer than it was a week ago – this is the type of behavior I’d expect from the Lone Star state, not here. 

I'm New To Iowa. Be My Winter Coach?

By & Nov 10, 2019
Ben Kieffer / Iowa Pubic Radio

Dear Experienced Iowans,

My name is Matt Alvarez. I’m the new talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. I’m also new to Iowa, if you haven’t heard by now. As a Texas native I’ve dealt with my share of extreme weather situations – countless droughts, flash foods, tornadoes, heatwaves, and, yes, a few days of winter. But Texans have a very different definition of "cold." 