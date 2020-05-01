Related Program: 
River to River

77 Counties Partially Reopen; Hog Farmers Face Crisis

By & 11 hours ago
  • "Just in Iowa we're estimating that there's possibly 40,000 hogs a day that aren't going to market that should be," said Mike Paustian, a hog farmer in Walcott and president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association.
    Pascal Debrunner / Unsplash

Across the country, restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus are being loosened in some states. On this news buzz edition of River to River, we get a snapshot of the picture here in Iowa.

The show begins with the latest developmentson on Iowa's partial reopening of businesses in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties from IPR's Grant Gerlock, followed by a conversation with an independent bookseller Bart Carithers who has been making book deliveries across Cedar Rapids.

You'll also hear from Jayne Armstrong of the U.S. Small Business Administration about how Iowa businesses have been recieving loans and other forms of economic relief.

Later on, we continue our series of following Iowans through the pandemic. This week, you'll meet Matthew Nevins, a teacher at Miller Middle School in Marshalltown. Then the hour concludes with Mike Paustian, a hog farmer in Walcott and president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, on the crisis Iowa hog farmers face in the coming weeks.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, reporter, IPR
  • Bart Carithers, owner, Next Page Books in Cedar Rapids
  • Jayne Armstrong, Iowa district director, US Small Business Administration 
  • Matthew Nevins, teacher, Miller Middle School in Marshalltown
  • Mike Paustian, hog farmer from Walcott and president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association 
  • Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One host 
River to River
News Buzz

