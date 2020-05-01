77 Counties Partially Reopen; Hog Farmers Face Crisis

Ben Kieffer speaks with a variety of guests about the latest news and stories surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa.

Across the country, restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus are being loosened in some states. On this news buzz edition of River to River, we get a snapshot of the picture here in Iowa.

The show begins with the latest developmentson on Iowa's partial reopening of businesses in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties from IPR's Grant Gerlock, followed by a conversation with an independent bookseller Bart Carithers who has been making book deliveries across Cedar Rapids.

You'll also hear from Jayne Armstrong of the U.S. Small Business Administration about how Iowa businesses have been recieving loans and other forms of economic relief.

Later on, we continue our series of following Iowans through the pandemic. This week, you'll meet Matthew Nevins, a teacher at Miller Middle School in Marshalltown. Then the hour concludes with Mike Paustian, a hog farmer in Walcott and president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, on the crisis Iowa hog farmers face in the coming weeks.

Guests: