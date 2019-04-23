36 Iowa Artists Enter NPR's 2019 Tiny Desk Contest

By & 17 minutes ago
  • Judges at NPR are combing through this year's entries. Submissions closed on April 14.
    Judges at NPR are combing through this year's entries. Submissions closed on April 14.
    NPR

Thirty-six Iowa artists entered this year's Tiny Desk Contest for a chance to play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR and go on a nationwide tour. You can sort through and listen to all of the entries submitted here. 

We listened through all of the submissions from Iowa, and there were a few that really caught our ears. 

KEMBLE 

Jake Kemble and Halen Becker are Kemble, a Des Moines based folk/pop duo. They are soon to release a new single by producer Brandon Darner, who has worked with Imagine Dragons and The Envy Corp. 

ANDREW THOREEN

Andrew Thoreen is a native of Sioux City and former music student at the University of Northern Iowa. He is one half of the duo Har-Di-Har, along with his wife Julie, and has also been part of the band Lick It Ticket. Thoreen now lives in St. Paul, where he performs in J.E. Sunde's band and also works as a producer, private instructor and church band director.

DEION WYKOWSKI

Singer-songwriter Deion Wykowski lives in Keokuk and performs under the name Young Old Soul. He spent some time in the Dallas-Fort Worth area honing his style before moving back to Iowa. This is our first exposure to Wykowski's music, and we're looking forward to hearing more.

ELIZABETH MOEN

Fans of IPR Studio One and the Iowa music scene need no introduction to Elizabeth Moen. She's put out two records in the last few years and has made several live appearances on IPR. She's making her first apperance at Hinterland this August and was recognized by NPR Music as one of the entries the judges "can't stop watching." 

THE RURALISTS 

The Sioux Center based band The Ruralists are led by Luke Hawley, who is a professor of english at Dordt College and author of "The Northwoods Hymnal," a collection of short stories. The Ruralists have released an EP and a full-length album. They played a live set on IPR's Studio One Tracks in February.

NALANI PROCTOR

Nalani Proctor is based in Keokuk. She has been performing all over the state in support of her album "Nothing." Her music is being featured on IPR's Studio One Tracks and Gas Money, and she will make her Studio One Live debut on May 30. 

NUBIA SANAA

In the spirit of the Tiny Desk Contest, we learned about Nubia Sanaa because of her submission video. Her song "Paradise" is the only spoken-word entry from Iowa, and we found the honesty in her lyrics compelling and inspiring. 

Tags: 
The B-Side
Studio One

Related Content

Des Moines Band The Maytags Release New Single 'Cities' In Preview of New Album

By Apr 2, 2019
Jon Lemons Photography (Instagram: jonlemons)

Des Moines-based band The Maytags, who have been blending soul, funk, and jazz for years, are releasing a new album this summer.

"Meriweather," due on June 28th, will be the band’s second full-length album. It follows their first full-length album "Lovelines," and the EP "Nova." The new record is co-produced by lead vocalist and guitarist Dustin Smith and Jon Locker of Sonic Factory Studios in Des Moines.

Warm Tunes For Cold Days: A Playlist

By , , , , , & Jan 30, 2019
Alejandro Cordón / flickr

Feeling chilly and wondering how to fill your time indoors today? We've got you covered. Check out our latest Spotify playlist featuring curated picks from our staff to get you through these sub-zero days. 

What are your favorite songs about the cold? Tweet us @iowapublicradio. 

                         

Hear Elizabeth Moen's 2018 Studio One Live Set

By Sep 25, 2018
IPR/Tony Dehner

Iowa singer-songwriter Elizabeth Moen celebrated the release of her new album A Million Miles Away with a live set in IPR's Cedar Falls studios on Sept. 10.  Liz was in fine voice, playing guitar and bringing her road-tested band along for a performance that included songs from the new record, and more!

You can hear Elizabeth Moen right here!

Hear A Live Studio One Performance From The Ruralists

By Feb 27, 2019

The Sioux Center band The Ruralists traveled across Iowa to IPR's Cedar Falls studios for a live set on Feb. 26, 2019.  Luke Hawley (vocals and guitar), Laremy De Vries (guitar), Jake Miller (bass), and Titus Landegent (drums) played songs from their debut full-length album, The Birth Of Birds.  The Ruralists also went back to their earlier EP for a couple of selections, and treated us to a couple from their forthcoming EP as well.

Listen to music and conversation with The Ruralists, right here! 