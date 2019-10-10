2 Giuliani Associates Arrested On Campaign Finance Violations

Updated at 11 a.m. ET

Two associates of Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, have been arrested and charged with campaign finance violations.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan.

The two reportedly aided Giuliani's efforts to have Ukraine launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. It is unclear if the charges are related to the Ukraine scandal.

An attorney for the two men did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two other men, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin, were also indicted.

According to the indictment, Parnas was born in Ukraine and Fruman in Belarus. Both are now U.S. citizens. They are charged with making illegal campaign contributions through a limited liability corporation they formed to hide the true source of the funds.

