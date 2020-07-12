1,237 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Over The Weekend In Iowa

COVID-19 Information:

10:00  a.m. - 1,237 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Iowa

On Saturday, 743 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Iowa, as were six new deaths. On Friday, the state logged 744 new cases and three new deaths.

These numbers reflect a 24-hour reporting period.

3:36 p.m. – Des Moines Black Lives Matter activists propose their own language to restore felon voting rights

Des Moines Black Lives Matter activists are proposing their own language for an executive order to restore felon voting rights as they continue to pressure the governor to act. The proposal would restore voting rights to all Iowans with felony convictions after they get out of prison.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed restoring voting rights to those who complete their sentence, including probation and parole. And she’s supported more restrictions on voting rights restoration, but hasn’t commented on what she’ll include in her executive order.

Organizer Ellie Odole says Reynolds previously told Black Lives Matter activists she’d share proposed language with them in June. 

Reynolds says she’ll restore felon voting rights before the November election.

Read more of this story from Katarina Sostaric.

