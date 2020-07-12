Follow the latest Iowa news in our Daily Digest, a newsblog where you can catch up on all the headlines you'll hear about in our on-air newscasts.

COVID-19 Information:

10:00 a.m. - 1,237 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Iowa

Sunday's COVID-19 numbers for Iowa *from Saturday 10 a.m. to Sunday 10 a.m.* 503 new cases

Total: 35,002 One new death

Total: 749 177 hospitalized 26,206 recovered — Iowa Public Radio (@IowaPublicRadio) July 12, 2020

On Saturday, 743 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Iowa, as were six new deaths. On Friday, the state logged 744 new cases and three new deaths.

These numbers reflect a 24-hour reporting period.

3:36 p.m. – Des Moines Black Lives Matter activists propose their own language to restore felon voting rights

Des Moines Black Lives Matter activists are proposing their own language for an executive order to restore felon voting rights as they continue to pressure the governor to act. The proposal would restore voting rights to all Iowans with felony convictions after they get out of prison.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed restoring voting rights to those who complete their sentence, including probation and parole. And she’s supported more restrictions on voting rights restoration, but hasn’t commented on what she’ll include in her executive order.

Organizer Ellie Odole says Reynolds previously told Black Lives Matter activists she’d share proposed language with them in June.

Reynolds says she’ll restore felon voting rights before the November election.

