10 Miles Of I-29 In Western Iowa Reopened As Flood Concerns Subside

  • Floodwaters from the Missouri River’s third round of flooding this year brought closures to parts of I-29 and Interstate 680 in September and October.
    Iowa DOT / https://hb.511ia.org/

The Iowa Department of Transportation re-opened a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 29 in western Iowa around 2 p.m. Monday. 

Both directions of I-29 from Crescent to Loveland in Pottawattamie County were closed Sunday morning because water was over the roadway in the northbound lane. The water has largely receded. I-29 is open in both directions across western Iowa.

The Missouri River peaked Sunday just below flood stage of 29 feet in Omaha, and is falling. Iowa DOT officials closed the stretch of road when the forecast initially showed the Missouri River peaking Monday above minor flood stage – at 29.2 feet. I-29 typically sees impacts from flooding if the Missouri River is at 29 feet or higher near the Omaha gauge.

Floodwaters from the Missouri River’s third round of flooding this year brought closures to parts of I-29 and Interstate 680 in September and October. I-680 from the Missouri River to the I-29 interchange was reopened at the end of September.

Related Content

Flooding Closes 10 Miles Of I-29 In Western Iowa Again

By Oct 6, 2019
Iowa DOT / https://hb.511ia.org/

The Iowa Department of Transportation re-closed a 10-mile section of Interstate-29 in western Iowa Sunday morning, prompted by flooding from the once-again rising Missouri River. A detour is in place. 

Iowa DOT Reopens Section Of I-29 Previously Closed By Flooding

By Oct 4, 2019
Iowa DOT / http://hb.511ia.org

The Iowa Department of Transportation has reopened a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 29 in western Iowa, after flooding closed it late last month. 

Corps Of Engineers Plans Long-term Study Of Lower Missouri River System

By Oct 3, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to study the lower Missouri River and its tributaries from Sioux City, Ia. to St. Louis, Mo. to look at ways to reduce flood risks and improve infrastructure. 

Iowa Communities Near Missouri River Prepare For More Possible Flooding

By Sep 30, 2019
Iowa DOT / https://hb.511ia.org/

Emergency managers in western Iowa are preparing for the Missouri River to crest above flood stage this week from high amounts of rain in the forecast, bringing another round of possible flooding to the area. 

Communities Near Missouri River Concerned About A Possible Third Round Of Flooding

By Sep 16, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR file

The Missouri River’s levels are rising, triggered by recent heavy rainfall in states upriver from Iowa and greater releases from flood control dams. Officials in one southwest Iowa county are advising people to consider evacuating, while others continue to watch the river.