10 Miles Of I-29 In Western Iowa Reopened As Flood Concerns Subside

The Iowa Department of Transportation re-opened a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 29 in western Iowa around 2 p.m. Monday.

Both directions of I-29 from Crescent to Loveland in Pottawattamie County were closed Sunday morning because water was over the roadway in the northbound lane. The water has largely receded. I-29 is open in both directions across western Iowa.

The Missouri River peaked Sunday just below flood stage of 29 feet in Omaha, and is falling. Iowa DOT officials closed the stretch of road when the forecast initially showed the Missouri River peaking Monday above minor flood stage – at 29.2 feet. I-29 typically sees impacts from flooding if the Missouri River is at 29 feet or higher near the Omaha gauge.

Floodwaters from the Missouri River’s third round of flooding this year brought closures to parts of I-29 and Interstate 680 in September and October. I-680 from the Missouri River to the I-29 interchange was reopened at the end of September.