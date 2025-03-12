© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'Finding American' compiles stories and images of immigrants from all 50 states

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published March 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Over two hundred immigrants who each have their unique journey of settling in the United States are featured in the book.

After seeing increasingly hostile views of immigrants that arose during the 2016 presidential election, Canadian photographer Colin Boyd Shafer decided to cross the border to find immigrants living in each of the 50 states to interview and photograph.

Several years later, this project has created Finding American: Stories of Immigration from All 50 States. Shafer shares the personal experiences that inspired the book. Three Iowans who were featured also join the conversation.

Guests:

  • Colin Boyd Shafer, documentary photographer and teacher
  • Pom Kavan, Des Moines resident
  • Emilia Marroquin, Storm Lake resident
  • Miriam Alarcon Avila, Tiffin resident

This episode was originally produced March 27, 2024.

Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
See stories by Madeleine Willis
