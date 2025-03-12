'Finding American' compiles stories and images of immigrants from all 50 states

After seeing increasingly hostile views of immigrants that arose during the 2016 presidential election, Canadian photographer Colin Boyd Shafer decided to cross the border to find immigrants living in each of the 50 states to interview and photograph.

Several years later, this project has created Finding American: Stories of Immigration from All 50 States. Shafer shares the personal experiences that inspired the book. Three Iowans who were featured also join the conversation.

Guests:



Colin Boyd Shafer, documentary photographer and teacher

documentary photographer and teacher Pom Kavan, Des Moines resident

Des Moines resident Emilia Marroquin, Storm Lake resident

Storm Lake resident Miriam Alarcon Avila, Tiffin resident

This episode was originally produced March 27, 2024.