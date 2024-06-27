© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
What's in a name?

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published June 27, 2024
The name we are given, the name we call ourselves and the names other people use to refer to us are powerful parts of our identity.

Our names are shaped by culture, our relationships, our needs and our preferences. Many people go through a legal name change in their lifetimes, and even more of us go through unofficial name changes.

In recent years, the names that students choose to go by at school, if it’s different than their given name have been a source of controversy. Iowa lawmakers passed a law last year that requires parental notification if a student chooses to go by a name or pronouns that differ from those they use at home.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with an anthropologist about how names are shaped by culture and convention. Then three Iowans who have changed their names tell their stories and an ISU ethnohistorian discusses the importance and power in changing place names.

This episode was originally produced January 26, 2023.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
