Why one group is working to recognize unmarked graves across Iowa
On this Talk of Iowa, writer Keith Lesmeister discusses his new chapbook, Mississippi River Museum, and the Rescuing Our Roots project encourages Iowans to learn more about history and records through cemeteries.
Keith Lesmeister joins this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss his recent work, Mississippi River Museum. The chapbook discusses themes of racial inequality, child abuse and fatherhood.
Then, 28 unmarked graves in Cedar Rapids were recently identified and recorded thanks, in part, to the Rescuing our Roots project. The project's communications director Susan Sims discusses the project with host Charity Nebbe, and LaNisha Cassell shares how the African American Museum of Iowa will soon have more resources for people looking for connections to their past.
Guests:
- Keith Lesmeister, author, English instructor, Northeast Iowa Community College
- Susan Sims, communications director, Rescuing Our Roots
- LaNisha Cassell, executive director, African American Museum of Iowa