Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Why one group is working to recognize unmarked graves across Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published August 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this Talk of Iowa, writer Keith Lesmeister discusses his new chapbook, Mississippi River Museum, and the Rescuing Our Roots project encourages Iowans to learn more about history and records through cemeteries.

Keith Lesmeister joins this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss his recent work, Mississippi River Museum. The chapbook discusses themes of racial inequality, child abuse and fatherhood.

Then, 28 unmarked graves in Cedar Rapids were recently identified and recorded thanks, in part, to the Rescuing our Roots project. The project's communications director Susan Sims discusses the project with host Charity Nebbe, and LaNisha Cassell shares how the African American Museum of Iowa will soon have more resources for people looking for connections to their past.

Guests:

  • Keith Lesmeister, author, English instructor, Northeast Iowa Community College
  • Susan Sims, communications director, Rescuing Our Roots
  • LaNisha Cassell, executive director, African American Museum of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
Related Content