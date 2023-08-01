Why one group is working to recognize unmarked graves across Iowa

Keith Lesmeister joins this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss his recent work, Mississippi River Museum. The chapbook discusses themes of racial inequality, child abuse and fatherhood.

Then, 28 unmarked graves in Cedar Rapids were recently identified and recorded thanks, in part, to the Rescuing our Roots project. The project's communications director Susan Sims discusses the project with host Charity Nebbe, and LaNisha Cassell shares how the African American Museum of Iowa will soon have more resources for people looking for connections to their past.

