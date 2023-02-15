© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Let's talk about love songs

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A love song can transport you to a different time or place and ignite memories that are beautiful, painful or even both. Listeners share their favorite love songs this Valentine's Day and the stories behind them.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe celebrates this Valentine's Day by asking listeners for their love stories and cherished love songs, and in return, Steinway artist, pianist and composer Dan Knight plays those songs in studio.

Listener requests include Burt Bacharach, The Beatles, John Denver, and Johannes Brahms.

Guest:

  • Dan Knight, Steinway Artist, jazz pianist, composer, and Iowan
Talk of Iowa Holidays
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
