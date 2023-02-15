Let's talk about love songs
A love song can transport you to a different time or place and ignite memories that are beautiful, painful or even both. Listeners share their favorite love songs this Valentine's Day and the stories behind them.
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe celebrates this Valentine's Day by asking listeners for their love stories and cherished love songs, and in return, Steinway artist, pianist and composer Dan Knight plays those songs in studio.
Listener requests include Burt Bacharach, The Beatles, John Denver, and Johannes Brahms.
Guest:
- Dan Knight, Steinway Artist, jazz pianist, composer, and Iowan