Talk of Iowa

Iowa week: Who is it all for?

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanKatherine PerkinsSamantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published December 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
Iowa's schools are facing a lot of challenges right now. They are also doing great work.

On this encore episode of Talk of Iowa, we ask “Who is it all for?” The answer, of course, is the students. Students from around the state join the program to share how they are making the most of their school opportunities and making their teachers proud.

This episode was originally produced in October 2022.

Guests:

  • Yessenia Alvarez Zamora |senior, Marshalltown High School
  • Landon Stanley |sophomore, Marshalltown High School
  • Payton Wright | 7th grader, South Hamilton Middle School in Jewell
  • Nathan Deeds | junior, Williamsburg High School
  • Mekayla Abercrombie |senior, Linn-Mar and Marion Independent School Districts
  • Sia Smith |senior, Urbandale High School
  • Memphis Jess | senior, Bellevue High School
  • Trenton Swenson | senior, Riceville High School
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
