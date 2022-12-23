Saying goodbye with two IPR hosts

IPR's Weekend Edition host Julie Englander is retiring at the end of this year, following decades spent in radio including IPR stations KUNI in Cedar Falls and WSUI in Iowa City.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Englander about her long and winding path through radio, including 18 years as the host of Live from Prairie Lights, which featured thousands of interviews with authors from around the world, including David Sedaris, Susan Sontag, Sherman Alexie, and M*A*S*H actor Mike Farrell. We listen back to highlights from those episodes.

Katherine Perkins/IPR / IPR host Julie Englander

We also say farewell to IPR's Backtracks, which has given listeners a weekly, in-depth journey into rock 'n' roll history since 1985. Host Bob Dorr marked his 50th year in radio this October and has decided to hang up the mantle on the Saturday three-hour program December 31. But rest assured, he'll continue to host Blue Avenue and The Beatles Medley on Sundays.

Tony Dehner/IPR / Studio One host Bob Dorr

We talk with Dorr about how he first got behind the mic as a student at the University of Northern Iowa's radio station and then began professionally just a year later at KUNI and KHKE. We also listen back to a 22-year-old Dorr interview with Blues legend Muddy Waters from a Luther College locker room in 1974.

Guests:

