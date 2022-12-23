© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Saying goodbye with two IPR hosts

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Iowa Public Radio is getting ready for two big goodbyes on December 31.

IPR's Weekend Edition host Julie Englander is retiring at the end of this year, following decades spent in radio including IPR stations KUNI in Cedar Falls and WSUI in Iowa City.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Englander about her long and winding path through radio, including 18 years as the host of Live from Prairie Lights, which featured thousands of interviews with authors from around the world, including David Sedaris, Susan Sontag, Sherman Alexie, and M*A*S*H actor Mike Farrell. We listen back to highlights from those episodes.

We also say farewell to IPR's Backtracks, which has given listeners a weekly, in-depth journey into rock 'n' roll history since 1985. Host Bob Dorr marked his 50th year in radio this October and has decided to hang up the mantle on the Saturday three-hour program December 31. But rest assured, he'll continue to host Blue Avenue and The Beatles Medley on Sundays.

We talk with Dorr about how he first got behind the mic as a student at the University of Northern Iowa's radio station and then began professionally just a year later at KUNI and KHKE. We also listen back to a 22-year-old Dorr interview with Blues legend Muddy Waters from a Luther College locker room in 1974.

Guests:

  • Julie Englander, local host of Weekend Edition and substitute host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered
  • Bob Dorr, Studio One host
Books & Reading, University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
