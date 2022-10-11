Coming-of-age memoir takes readers to fly-over country

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Brorby about the destruction of his homeland in Center, North Dakota, which is the focal point of his coming-of-age memoir, Boys and Oil: growing up gay in a fractured land. Brorby is giving an Aldo Leopold Distinguished Lecture at the University of Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. October 12 in Lang Hall Auditorium.

Later in the hour, Rubén Vázquez recently joined United Way of Central Iowa as their first-ever Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. Nebbe chats with Vázquez about how his childhood emigrating from Mexico City to the Twin Cities and decades of experience in social justice and civic engagement have prepared him for this role.

Guests:

