Watching grass grow this fall

Published September 30, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT
The lawn care season is nearing an end, but there are a few things you might want to take care of before the snow flies.

Adam Thoms breaks down how to care for your lawn as temperatures dip on this horticulture day. He joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share how to know when it’s the last time to mow, what to do about heavy loads of fall leaves and why you should seed your turf grass this weekend.

Later in the hour, horticulturist Cindy Haynes joins the show to answer listener questions about planting cover crops in small gardens, safely consuming violets and why October is the best time to plant bulbs.

Guests

  • Adam Thoms, Iowa State University Extension turf grass specialists
  • Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
