Watching grass grow this fall

Adam Thoms breaks down how to care for your lawn as temperatures dip on this horticulture day. He joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share how to know when it’s the last time to mow, what to do about heavy loads of fall leaves and why you should seed your turf grass this weekend.

Later in the hour, horticulturist Cindy Haynes joins the show to answer listener questions about planting cover crops in small gardens, safely consuming violets and why October is the best time to plant bulbs.

