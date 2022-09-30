Orchestra Iowa is embarking on its centennial season

Bad weather may have canceled Brucemorchestra, an annual outdoor concert to launch the 2022-2023 season, but this orchestra has been through worse.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Maestro Tim Hankewich about Orchestra Iowa's 100-year history and the disastrous events the group has overcome just in his 16-year tenure. Principal harpist and longtime member Gretchen Brumwell also talks about traversing the ensemble's varied terrain and her excitement for compositions set to premiere this season.

Later in the episode, the Netflix series Is it Cake? champion Andrew Fuller of Des Moines stops by to share how he's used his newfound celebrity in charitable and uplifting ways, and future plans currently in the oven.

