© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Orchestra Iowa is embarking on its centennial season

Published September 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Orchestra Iowa is kicking off its centennial season, or at least it’s trying to.

Bad weather may have canceled Brucemorchestra, an annual outdoor concert to launch the 2022-2023 season, but this orchestra has been through worse.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Maestro Tim Hankewich about Orchestra Iowa's 100-year history and the disastrous events the group has overcome just in his 16-year tenure. Principal harpist and longtime member Gretchen Brumwell also talks about traversing the ensemble's varied terrain and her excitement for compositions set to premiere this season.

Later in the episode, the Netflix series Is it Cake? champion Andrew Fuller of Des Moines stops by to share how he's used his newfound celebrity in charitable and uplifting ways, and future plans currently in the oven.

Guests:

  • Tim Hankewich, Orchestra Iowa music director
  • Gretchen Brumwell, Orchestra Iowa principal harpist
  • Andrew Fuller, Is It Cake? winner, Sugar Freakshow
Talk of Iowa
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content