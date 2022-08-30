A 12-year-old Iowan and his mother have turned a viral Twitter account into a book

Nigel Kidd of Cedar Falls really loves cats. He is the 12-year-old behind the social media account “I’ve Pet That Cat,” and now he’s a published author. The book is Pet That Cat: A Handbook for Making Feline Friends. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Kidd offers some good advice on how to make friends with cats and how to convince a family member to let you adopt one or more.

Then the founder and president of Annie's Foundation, Sara Hayden Parris, on why she started the organization, which looks to keep frequently challenged books accessible to Iowans.

Guests:

