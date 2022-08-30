© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
A 12-year-old Iowan and his mother have turned a viral Twitter account into a book

Published August 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Nigel Kidd of Cedar Falls really loves cats. He is the 12-year-old behind the social media account “I’ve Pet That Cat,” and now he’s a published author. The book is Pet That Cat: A Handbook for Making Feline Friends. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Kidd offers some good advice on how to make friends with cats and how to convince a family member to let you adopt one or more.

Then the founder and president of Annie's Foundation, Sara Hayden Parris, on why she started the organization, which looks to keep frequently challenged books accessible to Iowans.

Guests:

  • Nigel Kidd | co-author of Pet That Cat: A Handbook for Making Feline Friends and co-creator of the "I've Pet That Cat" Twitter
  • Rachel Brauniga | co-author of Pet That Cat: A Handbook for Making Feline Friends and Nigel's mother
  • Sara Hayden Parris | founder and president of Annie's Foundation, Iowa parent

Talk of Iowa Books & Readingsocial medialibrary
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
