Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The finer points of planting and caring for sweet potatoes

Published May 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The growing season is upon us and many of us are still in the process of planting. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, a conversation on how to plant sweet potatoes — a delicious, nutritious vegetable that's easy to grow.

Host Charity Nebbe talks to Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Dan FIllius about sweet potatoes. Later in the podcast, Iowa State University Extension horticulturist Aaron Steil and DNR Forester Mark Vitosh answer questions about trees and plants in Iowans' backyards.

Guests:

  • Dan Fillius, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
