The finer points of planting and caring for sweet potatoes

The growing season is upon us and many of us are still in the process of planting. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, a conversation on how to plant sweet potatoes — a delicious, nutritious vegetable that's easy to grow.

Host Charity Nebbe talks to Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Dan FIllius about sweet potatoes. Later in the podcast, Iowa State University Extension horticulturist Aaron Steil and DNR Forester Mark Vitosh answer questions about trees and plants in Iowans' backyards.

Guests:

