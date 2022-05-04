T.C. Boyle on writing his 30th book and predicting the grim reality in our future

T.C. Boyle’s 30th book comes out later this year. He’s a master novelist and short story writer.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Boyle about how he was shaped by the Iowa Writers' Workshop, where he finds inspiration, how he’s managed to be so prolific for five decades and how he feels about hope — something in short supply in his written work.

Later in the podcast, Kent Mick is a teacher who lives in Grinnell and has dabbled in music for the last 10 years. Now, after the isolation and emotional weight of the pandemic ignited his creativity, he's put out a solo album: Requiem for the Masters of Mankind. Mick tells his story and describes his journey to writing and producing his album.

Guests:

