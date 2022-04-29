© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Celebrating 100 years of radio and the start of public broadcasting in Iowa

Published April 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

One hundred years ago, on April 28, 1922, WOI Radio in Ames received its broadcast license. WSUI Radio in Iowa City was soon to follow. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we celebrate the centennial of WOI and WSUI. The stations are now part of Iowa Public Radio. Host Charity Nebbe and her guests explore the history of these two radio stations and, later, delve into the WSUI archives and preview IPR's upcoming podcast, From the Archives.

Guests:

  • Dennis Reese, former producer, host and manager at WSUI 1981-2022, Iowa Public Radio
  • Don Wirth, former business and financial manager at WOI Radio 1983-2010, Iowa Public Radio

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
John Pemble
John Pemble is a reporter for IPR
