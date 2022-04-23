How will a cold winter and chilly spring impact Iowa's insect populations
Host Charity Nebbe talks with Extension Entomologist Donald Lewis about the insect outlook for the coming growing season.
Spring is normally a time for insects to come out of hiding after a long winter, but after a particularly cold winter and a chilly spring, we're checking in with expert entomologist Donald Lewis about what these creatures are experiencing.
It's Horticulture Day! On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe hears about how insect populations are impacted by severe weather and how climate change threatens their numbers.
Guests:
- Donald Lewis, Extension entomologist, Iowa State University
- Cindy Haynes, Extension horticulturist, associate professor of horticulture, Iowa State University