© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How will a cold winter and chilly spring impact Iowa's insect populations

Published April 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Extension Entomologist Donald Lewis about the insect outlook for the coming growing season.

Spring is normally a time for insects to come out of hiding after a long winter, but after a particularly cold winter and a chilly spring, we're checking in with expert entomologist Donald Lewis about what these creatures are experiencing.

It's Horticulture Day! On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe hears about how insect populations are impacted by severe weather and how climate change threatens their numbers.

Guests:

  • Donald Lewis, Extension entomologist, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, Extension horticulturist, associate professor of horticulture, Iowa State University

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHort DayInsectsGardeningWeather
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content