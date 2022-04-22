Adventures in inn-keeping and a closer look at tallgrass prairie

A casual conversation about family history led to Scott Fisher and his wife Julie pulling up stakes and buying a rundown hotel in a small Iowa town. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Fisher about adventures in innkeeping and his book, Get a Room: Life in a Rural B&B.

Later in the podcast, Chris Helzer, director of science for The Nature Conservancy in Nebraska, dedicated an entire year to studying and photographing one square meter of prairie. In just that tiny space he captured images of 113 species of plants and animals. He’s published his photos and observations in his book Hidden Prairie: Photographing Life in One Square Meter.

Guests:



Scott Fisher , author of Get a Room: Life in a Rural B&B

Chris Helzer, director of science, The Nature Conservancy in Nebraska

This program was originally produced on November 3, 2020.