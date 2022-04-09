What to do before you mow your lawn this spring
In spite of a chilly spring, Iowa is turning green and grass is starting to grow.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Iowa State University Extension turfgrass specialist Adam Thoms about spring lawn chores and how you know when it’s time to mow. Later in the podcast, horticulturist Aaron Steil answers questions from listeners about their plants, yards and gardens
Guests:
- Adam Thoms, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University Extension turfgrass specialist
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension