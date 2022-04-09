© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

What to do before you mow your lawn this spring

Published April 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In spite of a chilly spring, Iowa is turning green and grass is starting to grow.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Iowa State University Extension turfgrass specialist Adam Thoms about spring lawn chores and how you know when it’s time to mow. Later in the podcast, horticulturist Aaron Steil answers questions from listeners about their plants, yards and gardens

Guests:

  • Adam Thoms, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University Extension turfgrass specialist
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHort DayHorticultureIowaGardening
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins