Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Living with and treating the autoimmune disorder that results in hair loss

Published April 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Last week, an incident that took place at the Oscars sparked conversation across the country. This episode of Talk of Iowa will not focus on "the slap," but the incident has raised awareness about a medical condition that affects as many as 6.8 million Americans: Alopecia areata. It's an autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss. Host Charity Nebbe talks to Dr. Ali Jabbari and two people living with alopecia about what it’s like to live with the condition.

Later in the podcast, Viktor Soloviov is originally Kyiv. Soloviov talks about the war in his homeland and the recent news that has shown the world the terrible atrocities committed by the Russian army.

Guests:

  • Dr. Ali Jabbari, associate professor of dermatology, University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics
  • Lily DeTaeye, musician
  • Cody Purvis, business owner, grooms dogs and boards pets in Kanawha
  • Viktor Soloviov, former professor of Public Administration Department at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, currently a Ph.D. student in the Department of Sociology and Criminology at the University of Iowa

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
