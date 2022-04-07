Living with and treating the autoimmune disorder that results in hair loss

Last week, an incident that took place at the Oscars sparked conversation across the country. This episode of Talk of Iowa will not focus on "the slap," but the incident has raised awareness about a medical condition that affects as many as 6.8 million Americans: Alopecia areata. It's an autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss. Host Charity Nebbe talks to Dr. Ali Jabbari and two people living with alopecia about what it’s like to live with the condition.

Later in the podcast, Viktor Soloviov is originally Kyiv. Soloviov talks about the war in his homeland and the recent news that has shown the world the terrible atrocities committed by the Russian army.

Guests:

