Tips on making a safe space in your home, or business, to shelter from severe storms

Tornadoes and other severe storms have always been a risk for those who live in Iowa. With climate change, extreme weather events are becoming even more common and when extreme weather strikes it’s important to take shelter. However, recent, tragic events serve as a reminder that it’s important to have a safe indoor space.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to home improvement expert Bill McAnally about how to create — or reinforce — a safe room and why it may be best to look for a pre-fabricated solution. He also answers questions from listeners about the home improvement projects on their to-do lists.

Guest: