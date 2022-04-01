© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

Ancient algae could be the canaries of our oceans

Published April 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
International Darwin Day is an annual commemoration of the contributions of Charles Darwin and an opportunity for scientists to share their knowledge and research and remind us that science matters to all of us. Iowa City’s Annual Darwin Day is coming up, in person, on April 8 and 9.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to micropaleontologist Shamar Chin and evolutionary biologist C. Brandon Ogbunu. Later in the podcast, a conversation with E. Yetunde Ahnnée Emily Spencer, about her award-winning poetry collection East Walnut Hills.

Guests:

  • Shamar Chin, assistant professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Iowa
  • Brandon Ogbunu, assistant professor, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Yale University
  • E. Yetunde Ahn, née Emily Spencer, poet and author of the collection "East Walnut Hills," founder of Iowa Poetry Foundation

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
