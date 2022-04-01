Ancient algae could be the canaries of our oceans

International Darwin Day is an annual commemoration of the contributions of Charles Darwin and an opportunity for scientists to share their knowledge and research and remind us that science matters to all of us. Iowa City’s Annual Darwin Day is coming up, in person, on April 8 and 9.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to micropaleontologist Shamar Chin and evolutionary biologist C. Brandon Ogbunu. Later in the podcast, a conversation with E. Yetunde Ahn, née Emily Spencer, about her award-winning poetry collection East Walnut Hills.

Guests:

