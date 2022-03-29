Finding your creativity with Mary Potter Kenyon and a 13-year-old takes his dog enthusiasm to the page

Do you feel like you’ve lost your creative spark? Or maybe you don’t think you’ve ever had a creative spark. For Mary Potter Kenyon creativity is as essential as breathing and she wants to help others find a way to harness their creative energy as well. On this Talk of Iowa podcast, we listen back to Charity Nebbe's conversation with Kenyon about her book Called to be Creative: A Guide to Reigniting Your Creativity.

Later in the podcast, now 13-year-old Gideon Kidd of Cedar Falls really loves dogs. A few years ago, he decided to share that love with the world through his Twitter and Instagram accounts I’ve Pet That Dog, which chronicle the many, many dogs Kidd meets for hundreds of thousands of followers. In addition to being a social media icon, Kidd is now also the author of a book called Pet That Dog, which he co-authored with his mother, Rachel Braunigan. Kidd and Braunigan discuss the release of their book.

Guests:



Mary Potter Kenyon , author of Called to be Creative: A Guide to Reigniting Your Creativity

, author of Gideon Kidd and Rachel Braunigan, authors of Pet That Dog

This program was originally produced on October 26, 2020.

