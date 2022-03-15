In her novel, Ayana Mathis tells the story of a mother’s monumental courage and a nation's tumultuous journey

Ayana Mathis is a graduate of the Iowa Writer's Workshop and a current assistant professor of English and creative writing at the workshop. Her debut novel, The Twelve Tribes of Hattie, was a New York Times Bestseller, a 2013 New York Times Notable Book of the Year, an NPR Best Books of 2013, and was chosen by Oprah Winfrey as the second selection for Oprah's Book Club 2.0.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we listen back to Charity's conversation with Ayana Mathis, and expert readers author Rachelle Chase and retired librarian Maeve Clark for the very first Talk of Iowa Book Club episode.

This episode was originally produced Feb. 12, 2020

Guests:

