TalkOfIowa_PodcastLogo_F.png
Talk of Iowa

In her novel, Ayana Mathis tells the story of a mother’s monumental courage and a nation's tumultuous journey

Published March 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ayana Mathis is a graduate of the Iowa Writer's Workshop and a current assistant professor of English and creative writing at the workshop. Her debut novel, The Twelve Tribes of Hattie, was a New York Times Bestseller, a 2013 New York Times Notable Book of the Year, an NPR Best Books of 2013, and was chosen by Oprah Winfrey as the second selection for Oprah's Book Club 2.0.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we listen back to Charity's conversation with Ayana Mathis, and expert readers author Rachelle Chase and retired librarian Maeve Clark for the very first Talk of Iowa Book Club episode.

This episode was originally produced Feb. 12, 2020

Guests:

  • Ayana Mathis, author of The Twelve Tribes of Hattie and University of Iowa Writers' Workshop graduate
  • Rachelle Chase, author of Lost Buxton and other books
  • Maeve Clark, retired librarian

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
