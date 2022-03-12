First, it was the chestnuts, then the elms, now the ash trees and there are threats to many other tree species as well. All of this underscores the need for species diversity.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to DNR Forester Mark Vitosh about the importance of planting diverse tree species and he shares some strategies for picking the right trees for your landscape. Later in the podcast, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil answers listeners' questions about the things they would like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

