TalkOfIowa_PodcastLogo_F.png
Talk of Iowa

The importance of planting diverse tree species

Published March 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa Logo.png

First, it was the chestnuts, then the elms, now the ash trees and there are threats to many other tree species as well. All of this underscores the need for species diversity.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to DNR Forester Mark Vitosh about the importance of planting diverse tree species and he shares some strategies for picking the right trees for your landscape. Later in the podcast, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil answers listeners' questions about the things they would like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Talk of Iowa Hort Day Trees Gardening Horticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez