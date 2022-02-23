Kiley Reid casts a sharp eye on race and privilege in her novel

A lost millennial, an Instagram celebrity, an overgrown man-child and a precocious toddler run headlong into issues of race, class and human folly in the novel “Such a Fun Age.”

On this edition of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with author Kiley Reid about her debut novel. Reid draws insightful and nuanced character studies and while the novel is about race and privilege, it also delves into human nature, good intentions, bad behavior and our glaring blind spots. She is also a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

Later in the podcast, Craig Kaufman joins the program to talk about how he was hired by the city of Ames to breathe some new life into an old venue: the Ames City Auditorium. Kaufman, along with many others, is trying to resuscitate the live music scene and the City Auditorium in Ames is hosting a spring series that is hoping to bridge the need for performance, human contact and safety.

It’s called “Virtually Anywhere ... AND Here” with a line-up that includes local singer-songwriter King Wylde on February 25 and Sarah Routh on March 11, 2022.

Guest:



Kiley Reid , author

, author Craig Kaufman, auditorium, bandshell and community manager for the City of Ames

The conversation with Kiley Reid was originally produced on 1-23-20.