Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

For the love of nature. Here's what it takes to become a master conservationist

Published February 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

You’ve probably heard of master gardeners, but how about master conservationists?

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe and her guests talk about becoming a master conservationist through Iowa State University Extension.

Guests:

  • Adam Janke, assistant professor of natural resource ecology and management at Iowa State University and Iowa State University Extension wildlife specialist 
  • Kaycie Waters, natural resources field specialist, Iowa State University Extension 
  • Raymond Kruse, food systems program coordinator and master gardener coordinator, Iowa State University Extension, Dubuque County 
  • Nancy K. Franz, organizational development consultant, professor emeritus, School of Education, Iowa State University Extension 
  • Sue Boettcher, master conservation coordinator, Dickinson County

