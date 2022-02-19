© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Guidance and inspiration for planning garden spaces

Published February 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to landscape architect and garden designer Lisa Nunamaker of Iowa State University, and Paper Garden Workshop, about creating a design that can make your dream garden a reality. Later in the podcast, Iowa State University Extension Horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer questions about the things listeners would like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist
  • Lisa Nunamaker, associate teaching professor, Department of Horticulture, Iowa State University

