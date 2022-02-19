Guidance and inspiration for planning garden spaces
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to landscape architect and garden designer Lisa Nunamaker of Iowa State University, and Paper Garden Workshop, about creating a design that can make your dream garden a reality. Later in the podcast, Iowa State University Extension Horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer questions about the things listeners would like to grow or grow better.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist
- Lisa Nunamaker, associate teaching professor, Department of Horticulture, Iowa State University