Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Jen Loeb becomes the first Iowa woman to complete the seven summits

Published January 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Jen Loeb is a mountain climber and humanitarian with a number of firsts to her name. She is the first Iowa woman to summit Mt. Everest, she made that climb in 2016. Loeb is now the first woman from Iowa to scale the seven summits, which means she has climbed the highest peak on every continent in the world.

Charity Nebbe speaks with Loeb about her latest journey summitting Vinson Massiff in Antarctica just a few weeks ago.

Before that, Nebbe discusses an upcoming film screening at Owl Glass Puppetry Center in West Liberty. It features a collection of short films titled "Dreamscapes Volume One." These films are collected and curated by puppeteer Heather Henson, founder of IBEX Puppetry. The Henson name may sound familiar because Heather is the youngest child of Jim Henson, creator of the Muppets. Monica Leo of Eulenspiegal Puppet Theatre also joins the conversation.

Guests:

  • Heather Henson, creator of IBEX Puppetry
  • Monica Leo, puppeteer and founder of Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre based in West Liberty
  • Jen Loeb, climber and photographer based in Marengo

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaArts & Lifewinter sports
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
