Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Orchids aren't as fussy as you think

Published January 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Hear horticulturists describe just what makes orchids bloom and what conditions make them wither.

Orchids can be fussy, even maddening. The writer Susan Orlean wrote, "Orchids seem to drive people crazy. Those who love them love them madly."

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, it's Horticulture Day! Host Charity Nebbe speaks to experts about how to set your orchids up for success and common problems gardeners run into.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist at Iowa State University
  • Chris Currey, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHort DayGardening
