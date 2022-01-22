Orchids aren't as fussy as you think
Hear horticulturists describe just what makes orchids bloom and what conditions make them wither.
Orchids can be fussy, even maddening. The writer Susan Orlean wrote, "Orchids seem to drive people crazy. Those who love them love them madly."
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, it's Horticulture Day! Host Charity Nebbe speaks to experts about how to set your orchids up for success and common problems gardeners run into.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist at Iowa State University
- Chris Currey, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University