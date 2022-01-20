© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A quiet but decisive revolution in zoos puts animal welfare ahead of the pack

Published January 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Over the last century, the treatment of animals in captivity has dramatically changed from holding cells for fauna to environments designed with their behaviors in the wild in mind.

Since as early as ancient Egypt, humans have kept animals in menageries: stationary circuses, sensationalizing the strangeness of animals from afar. But in the last 50 years, standards and expectations by institutions like the Association of Zoos and Aquariums have rocketed the field into the future, centralizing those animals and their welfare.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to an animal behaviorist about his recent work to plot the history of treatment in zoos. Then we'll hear from representatives of Iowa's own Blank Park Zoo and the Ape Cognition and Conservation Initiative about their work to better the material conditions of their animals.

Guests:

  • Michael Renner, professor of biology, psychology and environmental science at Drake University
  • Anne Shimerdla, president and CEO of Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines
  • Jared Taglialatela, director of the Ape Cognition & Conservation Initiative in Des Moines

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaanimalsAnimal ScienceAnimal welfareanimal cognitionzoology
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content