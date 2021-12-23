Stories of gratitude for all the educators in Iowa

Teaching is the profession that teaches all other professions, but more importantly, good teachers nurture, shape and inspire their students.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we'll hear stories of committed and inspiring teachers told by their former students and we learn about teachers who saw potential, nurtured it, and whose kind words and acts resonate decades later.

Also, featured in this podcast, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of "The 1619 Project," Nikole Hannah Jones in conversation with her high school teacher, Rev. Ray Dial and artist Akwi Nji. It was recorded at Waterloo West on November 23, 2021.

Guests:

