Jim Gaffigan is fat

Comedian Jim Gaffigan started his career discussing life as a single guy in New York. Now Gaffigan is married and lives with his five kids in a two bedroom, five-floor walk-up apartment in Manhattan.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with the comic about his book "Dad is fat" which explores the complexities of fatherhood as well as the pros and cons of a delicacy known as the "Hot Pocket."

This conversation was originally produced in June 2013.

