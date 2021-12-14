© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Jim Gaffigan is fat

Published December 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Comedian Jim Gaffigan started his career discussing life as a single guy in New York. Now Gaffigan is married and lives with his five kids in a two bedroom, five-floor walk-up apartment in Manhattan.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with the comic about his book "Dad is fat" which explores the complexities of fatherhood as well as the pros and cons of a delicacy known as the "Hot Pocket."

This conversation was originally produced in June 2013.

Guest:

  • Jim Gaffigan, comedian and author of the book "Dad is Fat"

