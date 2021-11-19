A new book provides an in-depth look at farming from the inside

Farming, getting your hands dirty, living off the land — a lot of us tend to romanticize agriculture, especially here in Iowa where agriculture has always been an important part of our culture and economy.

The realities of farming are complicated and challenging. As a journalist, Beth Hoffman reported on food and agriculture from the outside. Now she’s a farmer and, using her journalistic skills, has just published an in-depth look at farming from the inside. It’s called “Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America.”

In this podcast, host Charity Nebbe talks with Hoffman about moving from San Francisco to her husband's family farm and what she's learned.

Guests:

