© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Living with someone else's grandparents

Published November 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

While her peers were renting their first post-grad apartments, Kari Grindberg was moving into a different residence -- a senior living community in Pella, Iowa. She's a recent Central College graduate who is spending her summer fostering relationships with Iowans much, much older than she is.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe explores the benefits of intergenerational relationship building, both for senior communities, and young people alike.

"We have this general perspective of what we think of when we think of the older generation, but that is so far from true," Grindberg says. "They have so much life and so many stories and things to share that can't be overlooked. I think it's something we all need to value and engage in."

Megan Gilligan, an assistant professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Iowa State University, and a Faculty Associate of the University’s Gerontology Program, also joins the conversation.

Then, we meet hypnotist Doug Thompson from Cedar Rapids.

This episode was originally produced in July 2018.

Guests:

  • Kari Grindberg, recent graduate of Centra College in Pella
  • Megan Gilligan, assistant professor of Human Development and Family Studies, ISU
  • Doug Thompson, hypnotist from Cedar Rapids

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaColleges and universities
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe