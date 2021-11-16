Living with someone else's grandparents

While her peers were renting their first post-grad apartments, Kari Grindberg was moving into a different residence -- a senior living community in Pella, Iowa. She's a recent Central College graduate who is spending her summer fostering relationships with Iowans much, much older than she is.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe explores the benefits of intergenerational relationship building, both for senior communities, and young people alike.

"We have this general perspective of what we think of when we think of the older generation, but that is so far from true," Grindberg says. "They have so much life and so many stories and things to share that can't be overlooked. I think it's something we all need to value and engage in."

Megan Gilligan, an assistant professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Iowa State University, and a Faculty Associate of the University’s Gerontology Program, also joins the conversation.

Then, we meet hypnotist Doug Thompson from Cedar Rapids.

This episode was originally produced in July 2018.

