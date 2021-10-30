© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How to protect your garden from the winter cold and hungry critters

Published October 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

As winter slowly approaches in the coming weeks, it’s always good to start planning ahead to get your yard, garden or landscape ready for the winter.

Saving your roses. Fussing about your perennials. Falling into winter used to mean a lot of work for home gardeners. But according to Aaron Steil, a consumer horticulture Extension specialist, he recommends against the fall cut-back.

"There was a big movement for leaving a clean slate in the fall, removing material before the frost and have a clean area. What we are learning is that it’s a lot of work and doesn’t benefit plants," Steil said.

Host Rick Brewer, in for Charity Nebbe, speaks with experts about what to do instead.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Jeff Iles, chair of the horticulture department at Iowa State University

Tags

Talk of Iowa IowaTalk of IowaHort DayHorticultureGardening
Stay Connected
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content