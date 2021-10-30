How to protect your garden from the winter cold and hungry critters

Saving your roses. Fussing about your perennials. Falling into winter used to mean a lot of work for home gardeners. But according to Aaron Steil, a consumer horticulture Extension specialist, he recommends against the fall cut-back.

"There was a big movement for leaving a clean slate in the fall, removing material before the frost and have a clean area. What we are learning is that it’s a lot of work and doesn’t benefit plants," Steil said.

Host Rick Brewer, in for Charity Nebbe, speaks with experts about what to do instead.

