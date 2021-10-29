Fictionalizing the Jazz Age's most iconic couple

Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald lived hard and died young. But while their wild lifestyle did not endure, the novels of F. Scott Fitzgerald continue to captivate modern readers.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with R. Clifton Spargo, an author who explored the lives Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald in a novel. He talks about the difficulty of capturing the lives of these literary luminaries in fiction. Later he is joined by Harry Stecopoulos, a professor who teaches "The Great Gatsby" at the University of Iowa, about why this book continues to be on reading lists across the country.

This conversation was first produced on April 22, 2013.

